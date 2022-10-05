Browns Insider Reveals A Positive Greedy Williams Update

The Cleveland Browns are right at the middle of the pack in terms of passing yards allowed four games into the 2022 NFL season.

However, they could be better in that department, given that they have Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and John Johnson III.

But more help is on the way with the potential return of cornerback Greedy Williams.

#Browns CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) is eligible to come off IR and return to practice today and is expected to do so — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 5, 2022

Players on injured reserve can come back as early as four weeks, and Williams wastes no time doing so.

Born Andraez Montrell Williams, the Louisiana State University alumnus was taken by the Browns in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played 12 games in his rookie season, finishing with 47 tackles and two pass deflections.

However, he did not play for the entire 2020 season after suffering a nerve injury on his shoulder during training camp.

He came back a year later and had 41 tackles, ten pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Williams also started nine out of 16 games played last season.

Other Browns Players Dealing With Injuries

Myles Garrett’s status remains questionable following the single-car accident he was involved in last week.

The Browns missed him badly during their Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

As of Week 4, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan have ankle and hamstring injuries.

Joel Bitonio, David Njoku, and Jack Conklin were also dealing with their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Joe Haeg was in concussion protocol.

On defense, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a groin injury, while defensive back Ronnie Harrison is nursing a hamstring injury.

Ward also dealt with back and rib injuries.