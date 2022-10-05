Browns Nation

Stat Shows Just How Bad The Browns Defense Has Been

Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could have been undefeated through Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

But from a different perspective, they could also be 0-4 if not for a few breaks going their way.

Likewise, there’s plenty of room for improvement in their defense, especially during winning time.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “#Browns defense is giving up 7.83 yards per play in the fourth quarter this season. That’s the most of any defense. (No other defense in the NFL is giving up more than 6.61).”

Their inability to stop opponents showed in Week 2 when the New York Jets completed a comeback with less than two minutes left in the game.

Meanwhile, the Browns held a three-point lead in the final quarter of their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Unfortunately, they could not stop the Falcons from driving the ball down the field, resulting in two Younghoe Koo field goals, including the game-winner.

Thinking about that statistic makes it easier to think that the Browns might be lucky during their two wins.

It took a game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Cade York to defeat the Carolina Panthers in their season opener.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been terrible execution-wise, and their Week 3 game was no exception.

 

Lagging On Defense

Injuries to key players like Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Chase Winovich, and Myles Garrett do not help the Browns’ cause.

While they are ranked ninth in total yards allowed with 326 per game, the Browns surrender 113.3 rushing yards per game.

Their 23.8 points per game put them in the bottom half this season.

Cleveland’s offense will have an easier time if the defense will tighten their play.

The defense will have a chance to set things right in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

