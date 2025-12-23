Browns Land Ohio State Playmaker In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ offense needs a ton of help right now. They may need a new head coach and offensive coordinator, but they also definitely crave some new playmakers. That’s why, if the Browns aren’t able to get their hands on Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore in the 2026 NFL Draft, they might have to use their first of two first-round selections to finally get a legitimate WR1.

With that in mind, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has them taking Ohio State star Carnell Tate with the No. 3 pick:

“Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State,” McGuinness wrote. “Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains murky, but if the team misses out on one of the top signal-callers in this draft, finding a top wide receiver would be a solid consolation prize. Tate has put together a phenomenal season for Ohio State, bringing in every catchable pass thrown his way while averaging 3.35 yards per route run and producing an eye-popping 85.7% contested catch rate.”

Tate would be a massive upgrade over Jerry Jeudy, at least on paper, not to mention a fan favorite, given the fact that he’s a Buckeye. That being said, taking him with the third overall pick might be a bit of a reach, and the Browns should probably explore trading down to acquire another first-round pick if they don’t get any of the top two quarterbacks in this class.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: This team can’t afford to run it back with this personnel. They desperately need to add a playmaking wide receiver and bolster their offensive line.

As for the quarterback position, it’s become painfully evident that the Browns still don’t have their guy. That being said, this quarterback class is far from impressive.

So, if they miss out on Mendoza or Moore, their best bet will be to try to get a bridge quarterback on the field and then go after their guy in the much richer class of 2027.

NEXT:

Former QB Says Shedeur Sanders Is Not The Problem With Browns