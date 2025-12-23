Former QB Says Shedeur Sanders Is Not The Problem With Browns

Shedeur Sanders’ first start with the Cleveland Browns was the start of a potential new era for the organization. He got his opportunity after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel got injured, and the team has committed to him being the starter, at least until the end of the 2025 season.

Sanders has put together some strong performances, but he’s also had some down games, which is to be expected for any rookie quarterback. Some struggles and breakdowns are a part of learning a team’s system and figuring out how to navigate the league, but teams can usually figure out what they have in a QB sooner rather than later. The Browns have a lot to improve on heading into the 2026 campaign, and some of Sanders’ supposed struggles can be attributed to their shortcomings, as former QB Chase Daniel commented on via social media.

“I just think that the Browns, in general, just didn’t help him out a lot,” Daniel said via his video on X, which was captioned, “Shedeur Sanders is NOT the Problem.”

After breaking down some film and talking through some of the Browns’ biggest issues, Daniel made it clear that he likes what Sanders has been able to do this season despite his team’s struggles. Their offensive line has been inconsistent from a health perspective, and there’s a lot of discourse surrounding their coaching staff. Kevin Stefanski could be on the move in the offseason, as could many of the Browns’ coordinators and other coaches on staff.

A new regime, coupled with some improved players, could make things a lot easier for Sanders or whoever the Browns’ quarterback is in 2026, but it’s clear that they have issues that need to be solved before they can become a contender.

