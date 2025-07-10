Browns Legend Believes Steelers Failed Kenny Pickett

Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw recently stirred the pot, criticizing Pittsburgh’s handling of quarterback Kenny Pickett after his trade to the Philadelphia Eagles before last season.

Bradshaw’s main issue? The Steelers gave up on a promising young quarterback after just two seasons, without really trying to build a system around him.

Now, support for Bradshaw’s stance is growing.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently echoed that sentiment on his podcast, stating that the Steelers, not Pickett, are to blame for how things played out.

“The Steelers could’ve done more to help this kid out. Give him a better offensive line, surrounding him with some better players,” Dixon said.

"The Steelers could've done more to help this kid out. Give him a better offensive line, surrounding him with some better players," Dixon said.

In his two seasons as the Steelers’ starter, Kenny Pickett struggled to show long-term franchise QB potential.

But to be fair, his receivers didn’t exactly make life easy. They were more known for headlines than highlights.

Ironically, it was only after trading Pickett to the future Super Bowl champions that Pittsburgh finally addressed its offensive line through the draft.

Pickett’s run in Pittsburgh ended with a 14-10 record, 4,474 yards, and 13 touchdowns, matched by 13 interceptions.

When Mason Rudolph stepped in and rattled off three wins to clinch a playoff berth, the Steelers pulled the plug and dealt Pickett to Philadelphia.

Now, Pickett’s fighting for the Cleveland Browns’ starting role in 2025, while Rudolph might soon find himself back in familiar territory, on the bench in Pittsburgh.

