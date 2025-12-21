Browns Legend Calls For Shedeur Sanders To Make Adjustment Ahead Of Bills Game

The 3-11 Cleveland Browns have a lot to clean up ahead of a difficult matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 after getting embarrassed by the Chicago Bears last week. Even though this is mostly a lost season, this team needs to generate some positive momentum over the final three games to help begin the offseason on a high note.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a step back against the Bears, throwing three picks to follow up a career-best performance the previous week against the Tennessee Titans that saw him put up nearly 400 total yards and four touchdowns. In his four starts, he has yet to put up a strong performance against a good defense, which is why one franchise legend recently called for him to make an adjustment ahead of the Bills game.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Josh Cribbs spoke about what Sanders needs to do in order to succeed this week and beyond.

He believes it’s time for the rookie to adjust back to his initial scouting reports.

“One of the interceptions was similar to a last interception he had a few weeks prior when he was staring down his target, and linemen that act as if they’re going to run and then they back out at the last minute, so he keeps getting caught by that. Also, he has a favorite target, and he has to understand that everybody knows your favorite target is Fannin. The jig is up.”

"The jig is up." #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 is ready for Shedeur Sanders to adjust BACK to the league's initial scouting reports. Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/aWhouI1KZo — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) December 20, 2025

Fannin has 36 targets in Sanders’ four starts and has firmly solidified himself as the No. 1 option in this offense. Sanders clearly trusts him, but he only caught seven of his 14 targets against the Bears last week, so it’s possible defenses are starting to figure out how much Sanders prefers targeting his fellow rookie.

Others are going to need to get more involved for the Browns to have any shot of pulling an upset against the Bills.

This wide receiver room has been a huge disappointment all season, and the running game has been slacking a bit over the past few weeks, so it will be interesting to see if the rest of the offense can band together to help Sanders out.

