Browns Legend Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns may not have enjoyed consistent success over the years, but one thing has never wavered: the passion of their fan base. Browns fans are known for being tight-knit, loyal, and deeply connected to the team they love. Over the decades, that bond has been strengthened by countless franchise legends whose impact will forever be part of Browns history.

Because this community is so close, losing one of its own is always difficult. Sadly, the Dawg Pound was reminded of that reality with the passing of a true franchise legend.

The Browns shared on X that two-time Pro Bowler Paul Wiggin passed away on Friday. He lived a long, successful life and passed away at the age of 91.

We're saddened by the loss of Paul Wiggin, a two-time Pro Bowler and Browns Legend who spent his entire 11-year playing career in Cleveland. 📰 » https://t.co/eV0r7gPh7Z pic.twitter.com/VOjHFy5T03 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 13, 2025

Wiggin spent all 11 years of his NFL career with the Browns from 1957 until 1967. He didn’t miss a single game during that span, playing in 146 consecutive games.

He was a key member of Cleveland’s 1964 NFL Championship team and posted 8.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries during the season, including a fumble recovery in the championship game against the Indianapolis Colts, which helped lead the Browns to a 27-0 win.

Wiggin racked up 60.5 sacks and 19 fumble recoveries in his career and was inducted into the Browns’ Legends program in 2008. After his playing days, Wiggin transitioned seamlessly to a strong coaching career, initially as the defensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers, and eventually as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On top of all that, Wiggin was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005 due to his two first-team All-America selections during his time at Stanford.

Wiggin’s career should be celebrated, as he lived an incredible 91 years of life.

