Browns Legend Opens Up On Health Issues From His Football Career

Bernie Kosar has been a Cleveland Browns legend since he first suited up for the franchise in 1985.

A native of Ohio, Kosar pulled out all the stops to leave the University of Miami two years early, something that wasn’t allowed by the NFL at the time.

Not only did he leave the Hurricanes with eligibility left, but Kosar was adamant that he wanted to play pro ball in Cleveland.

He ultimately got his wish as a first-round pick by the Browns in the 1985 Supplemental Draft.

During his career in Cleveland, Kosar took the organization to the brink of a Super Bowl three times before being shipped off to Dallas in 1993.

Former #Browns QB Bernie Kosar to Fox 8 during an interview about health battles from his football career: “You have massive headaches and massive noise constantly in your head. It’s in your head all the time,” Kosar said. “And, I was having seizures. Ten of my 14 seizures were… — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 31, 2023

As much as he loved playing pro football for 12 years, Kosar took a beating resulting in countless concussions that hampered his health.

“You have massive headaches and massive noise constantly in your head. It’s in your head all the time,” Kosar said during a recent interview with Fox 8 Cleveland (per Brad Stainbrook). “And, I was having seizures. Ten of my 14 seizures were in and around plane flights. I flopped on one of them in Chicago. I was in a coma for 96 hours.”

Kosar later added that he still feels the effects of his concussions to this day.

By the time Kosar retired in 1996 after two years with the Miami Dolphins, he had been sacked 273 times in his career.

That includes a high of 41 during the 1991 season alone.

Kosar has long been open about his head injuries and shared in 2013 that he was undergoing a groundbreaking treatment at a clinic in Florida.