Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

The 2024 offseason has been one of the busiest in the NFL in recent history.

Nearly every team will look significantly different than it did last year, as most have added or lost at least several key players.

The Cleveland Browns, for instance, have added a new starting wide receiver, a top backup quarterback, and a number of key defensive players.

However, it’s arguable that no team will look more different than the Browns’ AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The main difference is that the Steelers will have a completely different quarterback room than they did last year.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar recently took to Twitter to share his opinion of the big change-up for the Steelers.

Justin Fields & Russell Wilson to the Steelers Amazing Plus NOT Good News for AFC North 🏈 #UMatter Go @Browns #DawgPound @steelers @Bengals — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) March 16, 2024

The shakeup started when the Steelers went out and signed recently released former Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

They also parted ways with all three of their quarterbacks from last year, including Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph.

To top things off, the Steelers acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in a trade on Saturday.

Fields was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t live up to the hype for the Bears, which is why they ultimately decided to part ways with him.

As such, the Steelers QB room is completely revamped, and should be a significant improvement from last year, especially if you believe Kosar’s tweet.

The addition of Fields and Wilson is indeed bad news for the rest of the AFC North, as having a solid starting quarterback was the only thing holding the Steelers back from being a legit AFC contender last season.