Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

By

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields
Justin Fields (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

 

The 2024 offseason has been one of the busiest in the NFL in recent history.

Nearly every team will look significantly different than it did last year, as most have added or lost at least several key players.

The Cleveland Browns, for instance, have added a new starting wide receiver, a top backup quarterback, and a number of key defensive players.

However, it’s arguable that no team will look more different than the Browns’ AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The main difference is that the Steelers will have a completely different quarterback room than they did last year.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar recently took to Twitter to share his opinion of the big change-up for the Steelers.

The shakeup started when the Steelers went out and signed recently released former Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

They also parted ways with all three of their quarterbacks from last year, including Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph.

To top things off, the Steelers acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in a trade on Saturday.

Fields was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t live up to the hype for the Bears, which is why they ultimately decided to part ways with him.

As such, the Steelers QB room is completely revamped, and should be a significant improvement from last year, especially if you believe Kosar’s tweet.

The addition of Fields and Wilson is indeed bad news for the rest of the AFC North, as having a solid starting quarterback was the only thing holding the Steelers back from being a legit AFC contender last season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

16 mins ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Insider Hints At More Moves By The Front Office

22 hours ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan Hicks Credits 1 Coach For Browns Signing

22 hours ago

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Insider Breaks Down The Browns' Mike Vrabel Addition

22 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Is Glad Browns Ignored Criticism From Former Player

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Praises 'Confident' Move By Kevin Stefanski

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Analyst Has Strong Reaction to Joe Flacco Joining The Colts

3 days ago

Free-Agent CB Chase Lucas

Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE Giovanni Ricci

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

4 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

5 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

5 days ago

Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

No more pages to load