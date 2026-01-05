Browns Linked To 3 Intriguing CB Prospects In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in all of football. They also happen to have an underrated star at cornerback in Denzel Ward.

Nevertheless, even with the team acquiring Tyson Campbell for the long run in the Greg Newsome II trade, they could still use some more help at the position. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department has the team tied to several CB prospects.

In their latest column, they identified the cornerback spot as a major area of need for the Browns.

Moreover, they believe they could be interested in LSU’s Mansoor Delane, Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, or Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds:

“The defense is far from the Browns biggest worry. Jim Schwartz once again put together a dynamic group to stop opposing offenses. However, they might want to reconsider re-stocking the cornerback room. Denzel Ward is great when healthy and Tyson Campbell is now around for the long haul. However, it’s an injury-prone position and the Browns don’t have any depth. They could take a shot on someone like Jermod McCoy. He didn’t play this season due to a knee injury but has the skills to be a first-round pick. Then again, they could look at someone like D’Angelo Ponds to be a tone-setting answer in the slot,” BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept. wrote.

That being said, it’s hard to believe the Browns will go after a cornerback — or any defensive player — with any of their first-round selections. They have more pressing needs to address on the offensive side of the field.

The Browns will most likely use their two first-round picks to boost their wide receiver corps and the offensive line. They might also try to get a franchise quarterback, either by taking one or by packaging both picks to trade up.

This team is mostly set on defense, and that should continue to be the case next season, regardless of whether Kevin Stefanski continues to be the head coach or not.

He might be coaching for his job in the regular-season finale, but even if he leaves, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz should probably stay.

