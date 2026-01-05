David Njoku Gives Blunt Response When Asked About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

The Cleveland Browns are heading into an offseason filled with uncertainty, and that uncertainty is not limited to front office meetings or insider reports. It is reaching the locker room as well.

After Sunday’s game, tight end David Njoku was asked directly about the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski. His response was short, honest, and revealing.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Njoku said.

The comment may have been brief, but it spoke volumes.

Throughout the week, reports have suggested the Browns are evaluating potential changes and weighing their options moving forward.

Insiders have noted that the organization has done background work on possible head coaching candidates, while also emphasizing that general manager Andrew Berry is believed to be safe.

Players understand when decisions are coming that they cannot control, and most choose to focus on what they can influence. Njoku’s comment reinforced that mindset.

Njoku has been part of this organization long enough to understand how quickly things can change. He has seen coaching staffs come and go. He has lived through rebuilds and resets. His response suggested an awareness that whatever happens next is out of his hands.

NEXT:

Browns 2026 Draft Pick Is Set After Sunday's Win