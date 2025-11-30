Browns Increase Presence At High-Profile College Games

The Cleveland Browns found gold in their 2025 NFL Draft class. Now, they’re looking to do the same in 2026.

For the first time since he took the reins of the team, Andrew Berry has found some legitimate starting-caliber players in the NFL Draft. This class has been so good that even some of his harshest detractors now believe he should get another chance in 2026 to build the roster.

With that in mind, the Browns have made sure to keep a close eye on some of the most prominent programs in the nation.

As shown by Ryan Fowler on X, they had a heavy scouting presence at Saturday’s Clemson and Pittsburgh matchups.

“Clemson – South Carolina: 49ers, Bears, Falcons, Packers, Cardinals, Ravens, Browns, Dolphins, Panthers Pitt – Miami: Steelers (x2), Browns (x2), 49ers, Cardinals, Dolphins”

🚨Scouts around the country in W14🚨 ▫️Clemson – South Carolina: 49ers, Bears, Falcons, Packers, Cardinals, Ravens, Browns, Dolphins, Panthers ▫️Alabama – Auburn: Vikings, Broncos, Giants, Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks ▫️Georgia – Georgia Tech: 49ers (x2), Eagles (x2), Bills,… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 30, 2025

Browns Face Major Roster Questions Beyond Just The Quarterback

The Browns have some glaring needs on their roster. Everybody talks about the quarterback position, and rightfully so, but that’s not the only area of need. There’s still a chance that Shedeur Sanders will turn out to be their guy, and they can also go after someone like Mac Jones as a bridge quarterback.

This team desperately needs to rebuild the offensive line. Joel Bitonio will most likely retire, Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic will be free agents, and neither of the tackles on the team can stay healthy or should be considered a star at the position.

They also need to add a true WR1. Jerry Jeudy has failed miserably in that regard, and even if he steps up, the team doesn’t have any other reliable pass catcher besides tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku.

As for the defense, they’re mostly set.

Even so, they could use some depth at multiple spots.

NEXT:

Bernie Kosar Shares Concerning Health Update