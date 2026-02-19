Browns Linked To Dynamic USC Playmaker In New Mock Draft

As the NFL draft draws nearer, the Cleveland Browns are considering all of their options. Again and again, many fans have pleaded with the team to focus on a wide receiver, and the team could be listening.

Writing for CBS Sports, Tom Fornelli said that Makai Lemon of USC could be exactly what the Browns need.

In his latest mock draft, Fornelli wrote that Lemon may be smaller than some of his opponents, and he might not have “blazing speed,” but Lemon could become a huge WR asset right away for Cleveland.

“Makai Lemon is the best WR in the class by my estimation. He’ll be best used in the slot, but he won’t be limited to it. He lacks blazing speed, but his ability to move and change direction separates him from the rest of the class. He might be only 5-foot-11, but he plays like he’s 6-foot-3 on contested balls. He’s the kind of WR who will be a QB’s best friend, and Cleveland can use one of those,” Fornelli wrote.

DRAFT PROFILE Makai Lemon/WR, USC

5'11-195; 4.48/40.

131 catches, 1,920 yards, 16 total TDs past two seasons.

Projected Top-20 pick. Strengths:

– Incredible ball skills. Makes contested catches from any alignment at any level.

– His ability to track the ball with his hands and… pic.twitter.com/Iw4GwZxswJ — Kevin Smith (@KTSmithFFSN) February 19, 2026

That last line is particularly intriguing for the Browns, who undoubtedly want a wide receiver who can work closely with their quarterback. That is definitely true if Shedeur Sanders holds onto the starting QB role in the new season. The Browns want someone who can instantly create a reliable relationship with Sanders.

He is a sharp route-runner who has been able to challenge men much bigger than him. He has a great mix of mental and physical skills that the Browns would surely find very attractive.

There are some concerns about Lemon. Although he has overcome his lack of size and shorter arms in college, they could still pose a problem for him in the NFL.

But the fact that he has consistently played larger than he is is a great sign and signals he could overcome those challenges if they present themselves. The Browns want new energy in their offense, and acquiring that in the draft might be their best bet.

If they are considering a wide receiver like so many fans want, they should continue to look at Lemon.

NEXT:

Browns Have Promoted CB Coach To Expanded Defensive Role