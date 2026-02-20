Myles Garrett Names Hardest QB To Sack In NFL

Cleveland Browns fans were shaking in their boots after the 2024 NFL season concluded, as it seemed like Myles Garrett and the front office had reached an impasse. Garrett was frustrated with the organization over the trajectory it was heading, and it felt like there was no other option other than to move on.

However, in something of a miraculous turnaround, Garrett and the Browns ultimately agreed to a four-year deal, which, at the time, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Garrett was uber-comfortable in his Browns uniform last season, winning Defensive Player of the Year and setting the single-season record for sacks. He’s looking to take this team to the next level in 2026 and beyond, hoping to be an inspiration for his teammates.

Players like Garrett seem to have success no matter who their opponent is, but he recently admitted via Sports Illustrated that Lamar Jackson is the toughest quarterback that he’s ever sacked.

“Lamar. I mean, he was tough in college when we had to deal with him for a bowl game… He stiff-armed me at one play in the bowl game,” Garrett said.

Garrett had to face off against Jackson in college, and as a member of the Browns, he’s tasked with playing him at least twice per year, as they’re both in the AFC North. Jackson has completely transformed the trajectory of the Baltimore Ravens since taking over at QB, a matchup nightmare for even the best of opponents.

The Browns are hoping and praying they can find a quarterback who can provide similar value, someone who brings their offense to another level. Garrett and the defense have been laying a positive framework, but now it’s up to the offense to take things up a notch and put points on the board to take some pressure off of Garrett.

This team has some solid pieces around Garrett, and with the right mindset and coaching, they can hopefully achieve the success they’re craving sooner rather than later. Otherwise, Garrett will have bigger problems than trying to sack Jackson.

