Browns Made Multiple Roster Moves Tuesday

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a crucial game ahead of them.

With that in mind, the team has made a set of minor moves, mostly to the practice squad, looking to get ready for Sunday’s clash at SoFi Stadium.

According to NFL Transactions, Kevin Stefanski’s team just took CB Thomas Graham Jr. off the Injured Reserve (IR) list and then cut him.

The team also cut veteran RB Kenyan Drake off the practice squad and signed RB John Kelly Jr. as his replacement.

Sitting on a 7-4 record, the Browns need to win out and be flawless down the stretch if they want to take down the Baltimore Ravens atop of the AFC North Division.

That could be a bit of a long shot.

However, they should still be right in the mix for a postseason spot, regardless of their quarterback situation.

Rookie fifth-round pick QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is currently under the concussion protocol, and he’s unlikely to be cleared in time to take the field against the Rams.

That means that veteran Joe Flacco could be in line to start for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

The Browns are down to their fourth-string QB, which obviously means they have no trust in P.J. Walker after what they’ve seen from him throughout the course of the season.

It’s hard to win football games that way, especially in the playoffs, but this team has been resilient and fought through adversity, and that championship-caliber defense will always give them an opportunity to get the job done.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

