Browns Make 1 WR Move Ahead Of Cardinals Game

By

cleveland browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Now that the Cleveland Browns know who will pass the ball Sunday, another question remains.

Who will Deshaun Watson throw the ball to besides Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore?

Rookie Cedric Tillman and veteran Marquise Goodwin will vie for Donovan Peoples-Jones’ snaps.

And as Ian Rapaport posted today, the Browns will have another receiver available for Watson.

Cleveland elevated former Ravens wide receiver James Proche II from the practice squad today.

Proche was signed just hours before Andrew Berry traded DPJ to the Detroit Lions.

He is a fourth-year player who was used sparingly in Baltimore.

Although he was active for almost every game, Baltimore targeted Proche more than twice in just 4 games.

Two of those games were impressive with 5/6/74 and 7/8/76 stat lines.

Proche totaled just 40 targets over the three seasons with one drop.

He is still looking for his first NFL touchdown.

Cleveland might ask Proche to return punts, something he did as a rookie and a few times in 2022.

With David Bell inactive due to injury, Cleveland will play with only 5 wide receivers.

Preseason fan favorite Austin Watkins and deep threat Jaelon Darden remain on the practice squad.

Cedric Tillman is the receiver most similar to Peoples-Jones in size and skill set.

And it is widely expected that Tillman will start as the WR-3.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

No more pages to load