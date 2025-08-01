Browns Make Quiet Addition At Key Position

The Cleveland Browns continue building depth at wide receiver, making additions to their roster following a tryout session that featured multiple prospects.

The move represents another step in Cleveland’s effort to solidify their receiving corps as training camp unfolds.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson recently reported that Chase Cota earned his contract after impressing the coaching staff during his workout.

#Browns signed Chase Cota — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 31, 2025

The Browns identified specific qualities in the 25-year-old receiver that warranted bringing him into the fold.

Cota brings notable physical tools at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He split his college career between UCLA and Oregon, posting 497 yards and three touchdowns during his final season with the Ducks in 2022 despite missing time due to injury.

The undrafted receiver initially caught attention with Detroit during the 2023 preseason. His 60-yard performance against the Giants showcased his ability to make plays down the field.

However, his professional journey has included challenges alongside the promising moments.

Cota has bounced between practice squads with Kansas City, Houston, and New York since entering the league.

A fractured collarbone suffered during the New York Giants minicamp in 2024 added another obstacle to his pursuit of an NFL roster spot.

His appeal centers on his combination of size and route-running ability. The Browns also value his potential contributions on special teams, which could provide an additional pathway to making the roster.

Cleveland faces questions at receiver beyond their established starters.

With Amari Cooper no longer in the picture and uncertainty behind Jerry Jeudy on the depth chart, opportunities exist for players willing to compete.

Cota enters a battle where his ability to stretch the field vertically could prove valuable.

NEXT:

Browns Hosted 5 Players For Tryouts