Browns Named Best Fit For TE Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have done a fine job so far this offseason replacing players who are leaving the organization. They have added multiple new starters for the offensive line and addressed the departure of one of their best linebackers.

They are also moving on from their longtime tight end, but they have filled that void with a different kind of player. While David Njoku was known for his receiving ability during his lengthy tenure with the Browns, new signee Jack Stoll is more of a blocker.

However, based on the offense new head coach Todd Monken likes to use, and what Cleveland has done in the past, it may be looking for more. The Browns could further address the position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Analyst Brent Sobleski has named the Browns as the best fit for prospect Sam Roush of Stanford, who is seen as “the class’ best blocking tight end.”

“The Browns ran 12 personnel at a higher rate than any other team during the NFL 2025 campaign, according to Sumer Sports. The Baltimore Ravens finished second. Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is now the offensive head coach/play-caller for the Browns. The addition of another tight end is a logical pathway during the draft. Stanford’s Sam Roush is simultaneously the class’ best blocking tight end and an elite athlete. He is the ideal complementary piece alongside Fannin. Roush can immediately contribute as a traditional Y-tight end and help set the table as a blocker for the run game and even kept in to help among protection schemes. But the potential is there to be far more,” Sobleski wrote.

This scenario could play out similarly to last year. Knowing Njoku was able to leave as a free agent after the season, the Browns selected Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft as his potential replacement. That worked out better than anyone could have hoped, as Fannin emerged as the Browns’ leading pass catcher, which lessened the blow of moving on from Njoku.

Now, the Browns have signed Stoll as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints, but it is only a one-year deal. So, they may be looking for a longer-term blocking tight end to serve as the complement to Fannin for seasons to come.

Roush, who will be available in the later rounds of the draft, is well-suited for the role. He does have receiving upside as well, with 89 receptions over his final two college seasons.

So, like Fannin, perhaps he can be even more than the Browns expect, which could give them a duo that would rival what the Ravens had with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely for the past few seasons.

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