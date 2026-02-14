Browns Named Potential Landing Spot For Free Agent WR

With wide receiver one of their most glaring needs, the Cleveland Browns are likely to use one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on a player at that position. However, because the Browns need more than just one, they could start filling out their roster by acquiring a wideout when the free agent period begins next month.

The market is expected to present some interesting options, with other big-name players such as A.J. Brown, George Pickens and Brian Thomas Jr. possibly available via trade. Though they may not be willing to join a non-contender like the Browns, Cleveland should still have plenty of alternatives.

The Browns have been named as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk.

“There was a time when Christian Kirk was anything but overlooked. Kirk didn’t offer a lot of return on investment for the [Houston] Texans in 2025, catching just 28 passes for 239 yards in the regular season. But the veteran showed he still has something left in the tank in the postseason. Potential Fits: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers,” Gary Davenport wrote.

Kirk may be available at a discount based on his paltry regular-season numbers from 2025, though he was hampered by a hamstring injury. Yet, as Davenport mentioned, he was a threat in the playoffs with eight catches for 144 yards and one touchdown in a win against the Steelers, which could be why they also may be interested in him.

In his previous seven NFL seasons – four with the Arizona Cardinals and three with the Jacksonville Jaguars – Kirk had three seasons with more than 100 targets, and he posted a 1,000-yard campaign in 2022. That year, he had a career-high 84 receptions and eight TD catches.

Last season, the Browns’ wide receivers ranked next-to-last in the NFL in targets. Only Jerry Jeudy had more than 100, and the next two wide receivers, Isaiah Bond and Cedric Tillman, combined for just 83.

Interestingly, the only team with fewer wide receiver targets was the Baltimore Ravens, where new Browns head coach Todd Monken was the offensive coordinator. So, with his emphasis on tight ends and the running game, perhaps wide receiver isn’t that crucial to his game plans.

Regardless, the Browns should still look to improve at the position if they have any hope of fielding a balanced offense next season.

