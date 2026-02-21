Browns Named ‘Team To Watch’ For Top Free Agent Tackle

The Cleveland Browns are losing their entire offensive line to free agency this offseason as Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, Joel Bitonio, and Cam Robinson’s contracts have all expired. With two first-round picks, it’s widely expected that they will use at least one of those to beef up the line, though there is a world where both picks are used on linemen.

Building a wall to give Shedeur Sanders a chance at success is the top priority of the offseason, and while this team has no cap space, general manager Andrew Berry is going to have to get creative and at least see if he can find a way to land somebody in free agency. The draft is typically the easiest way to land a reliable tackle, but the Browns were recently named as a “team to keep an eye on” for one free agent.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe recently discussed some topics from around the league and touched on free agent left tackle Rasheed Walker, who is arguably the best tackle on the market. The first team he mentioned as a potential fit is the Browns.

“One team I’m told to keep an eye on: the Cleveland Browns, who have a lot of offensive line needs. They’ve expressed interest, potentially, in Walker,” Wolfe said.

— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 21, 2026

He said the Browns’ tackles were the worst in football last season, which isn’t a hot take given the injuries to Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin. Walker would lock down the blind side for a long time in an ideal world, but it’s hard to figure out how the Browns can even finagle the necessary cap room to give him the big bag he is in line for.

Wolfe isn’t the only analyst to bring up Walker as an option at left tackle for the Browns. Hopefully, it isn’t just wishful thinking and the Browns actually have a shot, because finding a long-term solution at left tackle is the type of move that transforms an offense.

Many are projecting the Browns to take a tackle with the sixth overall pick, but signing Walker would open that pick up to be used elsewhere, perhaps for a right tackle or a wide receiver. It’s obviously way too early to speculate, but this is what the offseason is all about.

