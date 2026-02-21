Insider Suggests Affordable Free Agent For Browns

As the Cleveland Browns attempt to build a stronger offense for next season, they are considering many free agent options. Some look like no-brainers but may be too expensive, while others could help the team but raise concerns.

Bill Barnwell recently suggested that the Browns seriously consider signing Sean Rhyan, currently with the Green Bay Packers. He is young and can play multiple roles. Those are his positives.

But Barnwell’s suggestion wasn’t a ringing endorsement.

“I had Sean Rhyan here from the Packers. It’s not like he’s a great player, but he can play multiple spots. He can play center, he can play guard. 25, still really young. Is he good? Not sure. He’s okay, but he’s cheap, young. I think he’d be useful. Think you can find a spot for him, and they need bodies,” Barnwell said.

Rhyan just spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Packers, although he only played in one game during his rookie year. Collectively, he has started in 28 out of his 47 games, with all of those starts over the last two years.

The Packers seem hot-and-cold about Rhyan. But over the last two months of the year, Rhyan moved into the role of starting center for Green Bay after Elgton Jenkins’ injury. He allowed just one sack during the final nine games of the season.

Barnwell made it clear that he does not have overwhelming confidence in Rhyan or what he would bring to a new team.

Still, if the price is reasonable, Rhyan could be exactly the type of player the Browns should consider targeting in free agency. The Browns are not in a financial position to chase the most expensive linemen on the market. That forces the front office to look for value signings rather than splash moves.

Players in Rhyan’s tier often come with question marks. They may not be Pro Bowl-caliber additions, and there are no guarantees of immediate impact. However, in a tight cap situation, he fits what they need.

