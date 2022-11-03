Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

By

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns enjoy a nice bye-week, they also have a massive challenge ahead of them.

While the team is 3-5 going into the bye-week, there are plenty of things they need to work on.

With this time, they can make the improvements necessary to overcome this challenge.

So what is their massive challenge they must overcome when coming back from their bye-week?

 

Browns’ Face One Of The Toughest Remaining Schedules In NFL

If the Browns want to make a push to the playoffs this season, they must overcome some of the toughest teams in the NFL.

According to ESPN, they have the third toughest schedule remaining among all NFL teams.

Of their nine remaining games for 2022, the Browns face four teams who are at or above .500.

Their first game, which is against the Miami Dolphins, will be a tough start for them after their bye-week.

After that, the schedule doesn’t get any better, as they will face the Buffalo Bills.

However, can they overcome this challenge of tough teams?

 

Browns Can Only Overcome These Challenges With Major Improvements

With two top-tier NFL offenses waiting for them, the Browns defense must step up.

Myles Garrett already has shown this season that he can carry his weight on defense.

However, other players in the secondary need to step up and make major improvements.

Players like John Johnson and Greg Newsome need to do their part to stop the Dolphins and Bills’ passing game.

If they can’t, then the Browns won’t overcome these tough challenges ahead of them.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

2 hours ago

Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Isaiah Thomas Is A Browns Player To Watch This Season

7 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Things The Browns Need To Fix During Their Bye Week

12 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

14 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated Bengals

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson's Status

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Why Kareem Hunt Was In Trade Rumors

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What's Next For The Browns And Kareem Hunt?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/2/22)

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments On Trick Play That Went Wrong

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From The Browns Win Over The Bengals

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Win Vs Bengals

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

3 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns misses a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs Bengals

3 days ago

Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Harrison Bryant Has A Chance To Excel In TE1 Role For Browns

3 days ago

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 hands the ball off to running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/31/22)

4 days ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Has A Special Message For Browns Fans

4 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

LeBron James Facing Backlash For Browns Decision

4 days ago

browns bengals

Cleveland Browns Vs Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

4 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett Keeps Everyone Guessing On Halloween Costume

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Sunday's Kareem Hunt News

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Browns Will Now Grant Kareem Hunt's Trade Request

5 days ago

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

No more pages to load