Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

As the Cleveland Browns enjoy a nice bye-week, they also have a massive challenge ahead of them.

While the team is 3-5 going into the bye-week, there are plenty of things they need to work on.

With this time, they can make the improvements necessary to overcome this challenge.

So what is their massive challenge they must overcome when coming back from their bye-week?

Browns’ Face One Of The Toughest Remaining Schedules In NFL

If the Browns want to make a push to the playoffs this season, they must overcome some of the toughest teams in the NFL.

Toughest remaining schedules, according to ESPN FPI:

1. Patriots

2. Bengals

3. #Browns

4. Seahawks

5. Titans — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 2, 2022

According to ESPN, they have the third toughest schedule remaining among all NFL teams.

Of their nine remaining games for 2022, the Browns face four teams who are at or above .500.

Their first game, which is against the Miami Dolphins, will be a tough start for them after their bye-week.

After that, the schedule doesn’t get any better, as they will face the Buffalo Bills.

However, can they overcome this challenge of tough teams?

Browns Can Only Overcome These Challenges With Major Improvements

With two top-tier NFL offenses waiting for them, the Browns defense must step up.

Myles Garrett already has shown this season that he can carry his weight on defense.

However, other players in the secondary need to step up and make major improvements.

Players like John Johnson and Greg Newsome need to do their part to stop the Dolphins and Bills’ passing game.

If they can’t, then the Browns won’t overcome these tough challenges ahead of them.