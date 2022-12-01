Browns Nation News And Notes (12/1/22)

It is Thursday, December 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to the new era that awaits as of Week 13.

Deshaun Watson will be their starting quarterback in Houston this weekend, marking his first NFL game in 700 days.

Game-related news headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Wednesday Injury Report Lists New Star Player Injury

David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday because he is reportedly dealing with a knee injury.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said David Njoku's knee injury is something new that they're working through. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 30, 2022

Coach Stefanski indicated this is a new injury but did not elaborate on when it happened.

Njoku is coming off a Tampa Bay game where he made the best catch of his career.

This knee injury does make his availability for Watson’s debut in Houston uncertain.

After missing the last two games with a high-ankle sprain, #Browns TE David Njoku is officially active today and set to make his return. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 20, 2022

Previously, Njoku had been dealing with a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for two games.

2. Texans HC Love Smith Hopes For A Rusty Watson

Texans head coach Love Smith was not with the team when Deshaun Watson was a Texan.

He is an NFL veteran head coach though, and he tells it like it is.

On Wednesday, he told the press that the Texans are preparing for Watson to be as good as he was 700 days ago when he last played an NFL game.

“We’re telling our guys we’re gonna see the best version of Deshaun and I think you go into every game that way.”

However, Smith’s Texans do hope that they can take advantage of a slightly rusty Watson.

It really is an unknown regarding Watson’s return.

What form will he be in?

If there is a hint of rustiness, how long will it take for him to get back to his peak performance?

