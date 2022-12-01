Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/1/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, December 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to the new era that awaits as of Week 13.

Deshaun Watson will be their starting quarterback in Houston this weekend, marking his first NFL game in 700 days.

Game-related news headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Wednesday Injury Report Lists New Star Player Injury

David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday because he is reportedly dealing with a knee injury.

Coach Stefanski indicated this is a new injury but did not elaborate on when it happened.

Njoku is coming off a Tampa Bay game where he made the best catch of his career.

This knee injury does make his availability for Watson’s debut in Houston uncertain.

Previously, Njoku had been dealing with a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for two games.

 

2. Texans HC Love Smith Hopes For A Rusty Watson

Texans head coach Love Smith was not with the team when Deshaun Watson was a Texan.

He is an NFL veteran head coach though, and he tells it like it is.

On Wednesday, he told the press that the Texans are preparing for Watson to be as good as he was 700 days ago when he last played an NFL game.

“We’re telling our guys we’re gonna see the best version of Deshaun and I think you go into every game that way.”

However, Smith’s Texans do hope that they can take advantage of a slightly rusty Watson.

“We hope that there’s some rust.”

It really is an unknown regarding Watson’s return.

What form will he be in?

If there is a hint of rustiness, how long will it take for him to get back to his peak performance?

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

