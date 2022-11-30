3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Texans

Plenty of eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

The headline, of course, is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

We have added Deshaun Watson to the 53-man roster and made other moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 28, 2022

It’s his first game back since 2020 as he’s been traded from Houston and served his suspension.

Now he takes on his former team.

It’s hard to tell what Sunday’s game will bring considering the story-lines surrounding it.

It may be even tougher to predict what Watson will look like back under center. Here are some bold predictions for Sunday’s game in Texas.

Houston Will Keep it Close… Early

This is a bad Houston Texans team. At 1-9-1, the rebuild isn’t even underway yet.

They are winless at home and have lost by double digits in each of their last two games.

However, there will be plenty of energy from the home crowd in Houston on Sunday.

Those fans want nothing more than to beat Watson, and their players know it.

Plus, the distractions for Cleveland will be very real. Fans will certainly have their fair share of comments toward Watson and the Browns sideline.

Reports also say attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents clients alleging sexual misconduct against Watson, will have a suite at the game with ten of the women involved in the case.

Watson has never had to play a game in front of his accusers — until now. Attorney Tony Buzbee told he’ll have a suite at the Browns- Texans game in Houston Sunday and he says ten of the women he represented against Watson have told him they plan to come.https://t.co/siYv32vsUC — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) November 29, 2022

But, again, this Texans team stinks.

It’s doubtful they stick around in the game forever.

Watson Will be Sharp

I think Watson will surprise a lot of people Sunday. It may take a drive or two to shake off rust and get back to game speed.

But don’t forget what we saw from Watson the last time he played in the regular season.

Not many guys in the league were playing the quarterback position better than him.

Houston’s defense surrendered nearly 300 passing yards to Miami last week and almost 200 to Taylor Heinicke a game prior.

Deshaun has an opportunity to carve them up.

Browns Will Score a Defensive Touchdown

Houston’s defense has given up three defensive touchdowns this season.

First, a pick-six in Week Six surrendered to Duron Harmon of Las Vegas.

Next, another pick-six in Week 11 courtesy of Kendall Fuller of Washington.

The first touchdown of the day goes to Kendall Fuller on a PICK-SIX 💨🙌pic.twitter.com/LTBNGf9uYy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2022

Finally, last week against Miami, Xavien Howard recovered a fumble and raced to the endzone for the Dolphins.

Xavien Howard with the touchdown after a massive hit from eric Rowe to knock the ball out. pic.twitter.com/PsLlvMy8nT — josh houtz (@houtz) November 27, 2022

With big play potential on Cleveland’s defense, that unit could very well get a score on Sunday.