Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Texans

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Texans

By

Wyatt Teller #77 celebrates a field goal by Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Plenty of eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

The headline, of course, is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It’s his first game back since 2020 as he’s been traded from Houston and served his suspension.

Now he takes on his former team.

It’s hard to tell what Sunday’s game will bring considering the story-lines surrounding it.

It may be even tougher to predict what Watson will look like back under center. Here are some bold predictions for Sunday’s game in Texas.

 

Houston Will Keep it Close… Early

This is a bad Houston Texans team. At 1-9-1, the rebuild isn’t even underway yet.

They are winless at home and have lost by double digits in each of their last two games.

However, there will be plenty of energy from the home crowd in Houston on Sunday.

Those fans want nothing more than to beat Watson, and their players know it.

Plus, the distractions for Cleveland will be very real. Fans will certainly have their fair share of comments toward Watson and the Browns sideline.

Reports also say attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents clients alleging sexual misconduct against Watson, will have a suite at the game with ten of the women involved in the case.

But, again, this Texans team stinks.

It’s doubtful they stick around in the game forever.

 

Watson Will be Sharp

I think Watson will surprise a lot of people Sunday. It may take a drive or two to shake off rust and get back to game speed.

But don’t forget what we saw from Watson the last time he played in the regular season.

Not many guys in the league were playing the quarterback position better than him.

Houston’s defense surrendered nearly 300 passing yards to Miami last week and almost 200 to Taylor Heinicke a game prior.

Deshaun has an opportunity to carve them up.

 

Browns Will Score a Defensive Touchdown

Houston’s defense has given up three defensive touchdowns this season.

First, a pick-six in Week Six surrendered to Duron Harmon of Las Vegas.

Next, another pick-six in Week 11 courtesy of Kendall Fuller of Washington.

Finally, last week against Miami, Xavien Howard recovered a fumble and raced to the endzone for the Dolphins.

With big play potential on Cleveland’s defense, that unit could very well get a score on Sunday.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans

7 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense

17 mins ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Jr. Is Proving To Be A Solid Pick For Browns

21 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/30/22)

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Return

13 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Grading Jacoby Brissett's Season Performance

13 hours ago

First Energy Stadium

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

17 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball as Devin White #45 and Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass

18 hours ago

Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

What Are Browns Fans Getting With Deshaun Watson?

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett As The Long-Term Backup?

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Takeaways From The Browns' Big Sunday Win

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Gave An Emotional Speech After Sunday's Win

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Did David Njoku Make The Catch Of The Year?

2 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Had A Statement About Sunday's Big Win

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Njoku's Post Game Soundbyte Is As Good As The Catch

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/28/22)

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Bucs

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To David Njoku's Great Catch

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over Bucs

3 days ago

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans

No more pages to load