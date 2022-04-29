Browns Nation News And Notes (4/29/22)

It is Friday, April 29, 2022, and the opening day of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Cleveland Browns did not trade up to get into the first round.

The Browns make their first selection with the No. 44 overall pick tonight.

Draft news is the top story on the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. First Round Wrap Up

The first 32 picks of the NFL Draft are in the books.

It was a non-quarterback-focused round with only the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting a QB, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

That's a wrap for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Only one QB drafted.

Heavy focus on WR.

Plenty of names left on the board that could help the #Browns, who will start bringing in new talent tomorrow night. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2022

Though the Browns were quiet, all eyes were focused on Carolina’s No. 6 overall pick.

Many thought if the Panthers took a quarterback that a potential Baker Mayfield trade would not be in the cards.

The Carolina Panthers had their pick of the litter with all of the top offensive tackles still available at 6. Ultimately, they end up taking a monster left tackle and @TheDraftNetwork's consensus OT1: Ikem Ekwonu.https://t.co/pBaS9NnzkG#FrontOffice33 | #KeepPounding — Jack McKessy (@jfmckessy) April 29, 2022

The Panthers selected NC State (and North Carolina native) offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu so a Mayfield trade is still possible.

Baker Mayfield trade to Carolina still alive after Panthers opt not take QB in first round. via TLODhttps://t.co/AkF8J7Y2ao — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 29, 2022

2. Peek Into Chubb’s Locker At The 2022 NFL Draft

This is the second consecutive year that Nick Chubb‘s locker is on display at the NFL Draft.

Here is a photo of last year’s locker.

Nick Chubb is representing the #Browns in the NFL Locker Room exhibit. pic.twitter.com/LEDTXVSXHR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 28, 2021

Both look great but call me biased because the 2021 Cleveland draft locker looks a bit neater.

Something happened to the white jersey en route to Las Vegas; it got wrinkly.

3. Past And Future Browns QBs Meet

Browns legends Bernie Kosar and Kevin Mack had dinner with Deshaun Watson on Thursday night.

Deshaun Watson dining with Bernie Kosar and Kevin Mack. #Browns https://t.co/meaDa4BYXc — Shawn Dunagan (@shawndunagan) April 29, 2022

Oh to be a fly on the wall to hear that dinner conversation!

4. Flashback Friday

With the 26th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select CB Greg Newsome II.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Cp7aSxuXzQ — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) April 30, 2021

One year ago today, the Browns selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Which college stars will become Cleveland Browns tonight?

The Browns have three picks, at numbers 44, 78, and 99.

Watch televised coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 tonight on ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network at 7:00 PM EDT to find out.

Happy Friday Browns fans!