Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (4/29/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/29/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, April 29, 2022, and the opening day of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Cleveland Browns did not trade up to get into the first round.

The Browns make their first selection with the No. 44 overall pick tonight.

Draft news is the top story on the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. First Round Wrap Up

The first 32 picks of the NFL Draft are in the books.

It was a non-quarterback-focused round with only the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting a QB, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

Though the Browns were quiet, all eyes were focused on Carolina’s No. 6 overall pick.

Many thought if the Panthers took a quarterback that a potential Baker Mayfield trade would not be in the cards.

The Panthers selected NC State (and North Carolina native) offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu so a Mayfield trade is still possible.

 

2. Peek Into Chubb’s Locker At The 2022 NFL Draft

This is the second consecutive year that Nick Chubb‘s locker is on display at the NFL Draft.

Here is a photo of last year’s locker.

Both look great but call me biased because the 2021 Cleveland draft locker looks a bit neater.

Something happened to the white jersey en route to Las Vegas; it got wrinkly.

 

3. Past And Future Browns QBs Meet

Browns legends Bernie Kosar and Kevin Mack had dinner with Deshaun Watson on Thursday night.

Oh to be a fly on the wall to hear that dinner conversation!

 

4. Flashback Friday

One year ago today, the Browns selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Which college stars will become Cleveland Browns tonight?

The Browns have three picks, at numbers 44, 78, and 99.

Watch televised coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 tonight on ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network at 7:00 PM EDT to find out.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Wyatt Teller Surprises Fan Who Was Wearing His Jersey
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22.
How To Sweeten A Mayfield Deal With The Carolina Panthers
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/28/22)

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Wyatt Teller Surprises Fan Who Was Wearing His Jersey

No more pages to load