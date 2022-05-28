Browns Nation News And Notes (5/28/22)

It is Saturday, May 28, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans continue to react to the news of tight end David Njoku‘s extension.

The reactions are all over the board and include elation and disbelief.

Staying home. Cleveland thank you I’ll give u everything I got in me!! pic.twitter.com/AT5ieodFuB — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) May 27, 2022

Njoku’s personal reaction to his contract headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. A Grateful Njoku

Njoku has also spanned the emotions in his Browns career.

He changed agents and demanded a trade, only to recant on all of it and stick with the team for the ride.

Njoku was rewarded handsomely for his loyalty and the possibility of what he can do and be as the Browns TE1.

His Instagram reaction conveyed his emotions.

He wrote in part:

“Truly Blessed through it all! Thank you to the Browns organization and The Haslam Family. Thankful for all my teammates past and present. Thankful to the DAWG POUND for the craaazy energy.”

With this deal, Njoku is among the top paid tight ends in the NFL.

He is fourth behind George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Dallas Goedert.

Njoku is slightly ahead of Mark Andrews.

Kittle is the $15 million dollar man.

Only $300,000 separates the remaining four.

The Top 5 Annually Paid TE's

1. #49ers George Kittle $15M

2. #Chiefs Travis Kelce $14.3M

3. #Eagles Dallas Goedert $14.2M

4. #Browns David Njoku $14.1M

5. #Ravens Mark Andrews $14M

Mind-blowing that Njoku now makes $200K difference from Kelce. — NFL Trade News (@NFLTradeNews) May 28, 2022

2. Browns Distributing A Lot Of Guaranteed Money

The evolution of NFL contracts involves more guaranteed money.

As Jake Trotter points out, the Browns’ contracts within the past year have delivered a lot of guaranteed bucks.

The #Browns are now the only team in the NFL that have a QB (Watson), RB (Chubb), WR (Cooper), and TE (Njoku) that all rank in the top 7 at their position in guaranteed money, per @ESPNStatsInfo 💰💵 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 27, 2022

The Browns lead the NFL this offseason with the most guaranteed money which is largely due to the Watson contract.

Including the $28M for TE David Njoku, the #Browns have now handed out $363M of guaranteed dollars this offseason, $115M more than any other NFL team. 1. #Browns, $363M

2. #Jaguars, $248M

3. #Packers, $246M

4. #Dolphins, $241M

5. #Raiders, $240M — Spotrac (@spotrac) May 27, 2022

3. JJ3 Reacts To Njoku Deal

John Johnson III echoed all fans’ sentiments with his reaction to the Njoku deal.

After the initial congratulations, he jokingly said:

“Chief!!!!! Bring ya a#$ to work now”

This was followed by a face emoji with dollar signs.

John Johnson on Instagram reacting to David Njoku’s new 4-year contract extension: “Chief!!!! Bring ya ass to work now 🤑” Njoku has been absent from OTA’s while the two sides continued to work on a new contract. #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 27, 2022

Njoku was absent from this week’s OTAs awaiting his finalized deal though he was in the Bahamas with the offense last week.

