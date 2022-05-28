Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (5/28/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/28/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, May 28, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans continue to react to the news of tight end David Njoku‘s extension.

The reactions are all over the board and include elation and disbelief.

Njoku’s personal reaction to his contract headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. A Grateful Njoku

Njoku has also spanned the emotions in his Browns career.

He changed agents and demanded a trade, only to recant on all of it and stick with the team for the ride.

Njoku was rewarded handsomely for his loyalty and the possibility of what he can do and be as the Browns TE1.

His Instagram reaction conveyed his emotions.

He wrote in part:

“Truly Blessed through it all! Thank you to the Browns organization and The Haslam Family. Thankful for all my teammates past and present. Thankful to the DAWG POUND for the craaazy energy.”

With this deal, Njoku is among the top paid tight ends in the NFL.

He is fourth behind George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Dallas Goedert.

Njoku is slightly ahead of Mark Andrews.

Kittle is the $15 million dollar man.

Only $300,000 separates the remaining four.

 

2. Browns Distributing A Lot Of Guaranteed Money

The evolution of NFL contracts involves more guaranteed money.

As Jake Trotter points out, the Browns’ contracts within the past year have delivered a lot of guaranteed bucks.

The Browns lead the NFL this offseason with the most guaranteed money which is largely due to the Watson contract.

 

3. JJ3 Reacts To Njoku Deal

John Johnson III echoed all fans’ sentiments with his reaction to the Njoku deal.

After the initial congratulations, he jokingly said:

“Chief!!!!! Bring ya a#$ to work now”

This was followed by a face emoji with dollar signs.

Njoku was absent from this week’s OTAs awaiting his finalized deal though he was in the Bahamas with the offense last week.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

Recent News

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Fans React To David Njoku’s New Deal
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Important Browns Offseason Dates To Know
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) after the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Browns, Njoku Agree On 4-Year Deal For $56.75 Million

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fans React To David Njoku's New Deal

No more pages to load