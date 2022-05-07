Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/7/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, May 7, 2022, and all is relatively quiet with the Cleveland Browns.

The week ahead will change that with the NFL schedule reveal on May 12 and rookie camp running from May 13 through May 15.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Cade York Has Questions

Can we love this guy any more than we already did?

New Browns kicker Cade York has some serious questions about driving in Cleveland winters.

He is now considering the purchase of a different car given that his Mustang may not be able to handle the conditions so well.

Check it out.

 

2. A Rare Offseason Njoku Sighting

Since getting the franchise tag designation, it has been quiet on the David Njoku front.

On Friday, a picture was posted of him in London at an MMA match.

He is pictured alongside MMA legend Yoel Romero in the ring.

The two athletes share the same agent, Malki Kawa, who is pictured on the far left.

It remains to be seen if the Browns negotiate a long-term extension with him before the kick-off of the 2022 season.

 

3. Salary Cap Update

The Browns continue to be in a very good position as it pertains to the salary cap.

They are second with the most cap dollars available at $27.7.

The top five teams are as follows:

  1. Panthers $30.1 M
  2. Browns $27.7 M
  3. Texans $23.9 M
  4. Dolphins $20.2 M
  5. Saints $19.4 M

 

4. Saturday Fitness Inspiration

Myles Garrett, once again, sets the bar (full of weights) high in the fitness department.

The casual gym-goer should not try this.

 

5. New Episode of Building the Browns Drops Sunday May 8

For those wanting to relive the 2022 NFL Draft and learn more about the behind-the-scenes work associated with the offseason program, check out the next episode of Building the Browns entitled “The Draft” which drops on YouTube on Sunday at 11:30 AM EDT.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

