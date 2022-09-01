Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/1/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is September 1, 2022, and Cleveland Browns‘ regular season football is just 10 days away.

 

The Browns’ recent history on season-opening games is the top story of the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Season Opener Track Record

Week 1 is against the Carolina Panthers and is a road game.

The preseason is in the past, and now it is time to focus on the Week 1 task ahead.

Winning a season opener has not happened for the Browns since 2004; that is the only Week 1 win since the Browns reentered the NFL in 1999.

Will the 2022 Browns break this lousy trend and go over 1-0?

 

2. Baker Vs. His Former Team

The media coverage of this game has already been about Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield pitted against his former team.

There are a lot of he-said-she-said stories in the media about what he said to Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network.

In the end, it does not matter.

Of course, he wants to win, but so do Myles Garrett, Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, and every NFL player that steps on the field in Week 1.

Getting off to a good start is preferred.

One Twitter user points out that for the Browns this game is about a sound game plan and execution of it.

It is less glamorous to call it the Kevin Stefanski vs. Matt Rhule game, but there is a lot of truth to it.

One more factor is the offensive line that each team has.

The Browns’ offensive line is superior to the Panthers so in terms of pass protection and run blocking, the Browns’ offense should prevail and be able to put a lot of points on the board.

This is the most winnable Week 1 game the Browns have had in years.

Recall that the Browns had the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 1 of 2021 and the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore in Week 1 of 2020.

On that note, Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

 

 

 

