Browns Nation News And Notes (9/20/22)

It is Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of Thursday Night Football.

This will be the Browns’ first game with an AFC North rival this season.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Chubb Vying For Week 2 FedEx Accolades

Nick Chubb is once again up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

For the second week in a row, #Browns RB Nick Chubb is up for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. He's up against Packers RB Aaron Jones and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 20, 2022

Vote for Chubb on Twitter.

The winner is announced on Wednesday.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2022

Amid all of the defensive drama, Chubb quietly surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards.

#Browns Nick Chubb surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards today. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 18, 2022

He is ranked sixth overall in franchise history with 5,044 yards.

Chubb should break into the top four by the end of the 2022 season.

Kevin Mack is just ahead of him ranked fifth with 5,123 yards, and Greg Pruitt is fourth with 5,496 yards.

The top three are Jim Brown (12,312), Leroy Kelly (7,274), and Mike Pruitt (6,540).

2. Players Ruled Out For Week 3

After Jadeveon Clowney was seen leaving FirstEnergy Stadium in a boot on Sunday night, it comes as no surprise that he has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

The Browns will be even thinner at the defensive end position because Chase Winovich is also out with a hamstring injury.

It is believed that he aggravated an injury that kept him out of action for a portion of the preseason.

The newest tight end Jesse James is also not playing because he sustained a bicep injury.

Stefanski: Clowney won’t play Thursday. Winovich and Jesse James also out. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 19, 2022

There has not been official word yet on if Isaac Rochell or others will be elevated from the practice squad for the game.

With Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich out for Thursday, expect Isaac Rochell to be elevated from the PS. In addition, rookie pass-rushers Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will have a big opportunity to prove themselves. #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 19, 2022

3. Thursday’s Kickoff Weather

The Browns will have excellent football weather to avenge that Week 17 2021 loss to the Steelers and turn the page beyond Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

🏈 Early look at Thursday's #Browns forecast 🏈: Sharply cooler 🍂, a spotty shower can't be ruled out during the game. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/LP2XcIHKaB — Samantha Roberts ☀️ (@SamRobertsWX) September 19, 2022

Cool windy conditions and potential spotty showers hopefully mean a healthy dose of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for the Browns offense.

