Browns Nation News And Notes (9/23/22)

The Cleveland Browns got a necessary and satisfying Week 3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns are now 2-1, and the Steelers are 1-2.

Check out my TikTok postgame thoughts.

Here is the Victory Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Stefanski Applauds Huge Week 3 Team Win

Anyone who thinks this Week 3 win was just another game out of the 17 regular season ones is absolutely wrong.

The Browns had their backs to the wall after the Week 2 disaster and needed to win in Week 3 to keep the season afloat.

The normally stoic Kevin Stefanski is fired up and emotional after the Steelers win.

His locker room demeanor says it all.

2. Cavs Stars Cheers On Browns

One way for Cleveland fans to fall in love with a new talented player is for him to be out and about in the city.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ newest superstar Donovan Mitchell was at the Browns game last night along with his Cavs teammate Darius Garland.

Both acted as the honorary Dawg Pound captains, and Mitchell smashed the guitar.

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are Dawg Pound captains at #Browns vs #Steelers pic.twitter.com/5Vr2WX3Nld — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 23, 2022

To say that the fans went wild is an understatement.

3. Great Night For Cleveland Sports

The Browns’ win was huge, and the Guardians responded with their own win over the Chicago White Sox.

#Guardians sweep the Sox#Browns beat the Steelers It's only Thursday Have yourself a weekend Cleveland — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) September 23, 2022

The Guardians’ magic number is now 5.

It is a great Victory Friday throughout Cleveland.

4. Injury News

The only sour note to the Browns’ win over the Steelers is that it did not happen without injuries to key players.

Prior to the game, Ronnie Harrison injured a hamstring and did not play.

#Browns S Ronnie Harrison suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups and is questionable. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2022

Taven Bryan, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and most significantly Anthony Walker Jr. were also injured on Thursday night.

Walker left the field on a cart with an air cast.

Both Walker and JOK will get MRI tests on Friday.

The Browns have 10 days off before their Week 4 game against Atlanta so hopefully, some if not all of these players will get healthy until then.

Walker is officially out. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (quad) is questionable to return. DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) is also questionable. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2022

On way out of locker room, #Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he would undergo MRI Friday on groin injury https://t.co/jUxumfsSnn — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) September 23, 2022

TGIF Browns fans!