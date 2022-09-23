Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/23/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got a necessary and satisfying Week 3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns are now 2-1, and the Steelers are 1-2.

Here is the Victory Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Stefanski Applauds Huge Week 3 Team Win

Anyone who thinks this Week 3 win was just another game out of the 17 regular season ones is absolutely wrong.

The Browns had their backs to the wall after the Week 2 disaster and needed to win in Week 3 to keep the season afloat.

The normally stoic Kevin Stefanski is fired up and emotional after the Steelers win.

His locker room demeanor says it all.

 

2. Cavs Stars Cheers On Browns

One way for Cleveland fans to fall in love with a new talented player is for him to be out and about in the city.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ newest superstar Donovan Mitchell was at the Browns game last night along with his Cavs teammate Darius Garland.

Both acted as the honorary Dawg Pound captains, and Mitchell smashed the guitar.

To say that the fans went wild is an understatement.

 

3. Great Night For Cleveland Sports

The Browns’ win was huge, and the Guardians responded with their own win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians’ magic number is now 5.

It is a great Victory Friday throughout Cleveland.

 

4. Injury News 

The only sour note to the Browns’ win over the Steelers is that it did not happen without injuries to key players.

Prior to the game, Ronnie Harrison injured a hamstring and did not play.

Taven Bryan, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and most significantly Anthony Walker Jr. were also injured on Thursday night.

Walker left the field on a cart with an air cast.

Both Walker and JOK will get MRI tests on Friday.

The Browns have 10 days off before their Week 4 game against Atlanta so hopefully, some if not all of these players will get healthy until then.

TGIF Browns fans!

 

