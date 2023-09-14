Browns Note Major Defensive Feat From Week 1

The Cleveland Browns got significant contributions from all units in their dominating Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dustin Hopkins converted three field-goal attempts while the offense scored two touchdowns.

But the Browns defense set the tone for the 24-3 victory over their division and intra-state rivals.

The team summarized the achievements of coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit with a tweet.

this defensive energy is 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/xvvpJO10VE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2023

Furthermore, the Browns limited Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow to 82 passing yards and a 45.1 completion percentage.

While the Browns registered only two sacks, they kept the pressure on Burrow all game with ten quarterback hurries.

They also surrendered only six first-downs and two third-down conversions.

The Bengals gained a measly 142 yards on 54 plays for a 2.6 average.

More importantly, they gave up only 75 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

Last season, stopping the run was the Browns’ Achilles heel.

They ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed, giving up 135 yards per game.

Aside from hiring Schwartz, the Browns front office brought in some help for All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

In the offseason, they traded away two fifth-round picks for Za’Darius Smith, who had ten sacks for the Minnesota Vikings last year.

They also signed nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million contract last March.

Smith had two tackles, four quarterback hits, and a pass deflection against Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Grant Delpit, Greg Newsome II, and Denzel Ward strengthen their defensive secondary.

With Week 1 in the books, the Browns defense seeks to sustain their tenacity and swagger.

But standing in the way to their first 2-0 start in three decades are the Pittsburgh Steelers.