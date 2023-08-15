Browns Nation

3 Browns Players Walked Off The Field With Trainers On Monday

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

It wasn’t the news Cleveland Browns fans wanted to hear from Philadelphia.

But there it was: 3 starters walked into the locker room early with trainers.

Jack Conklin was the first to go down, suffering a possible concussion.

He may have to go through the protocol before returning to the field.

Within minutes of Conklin, Myles Garrett (foot) and Denzel Ward (illness) left the practice field.

 

What It Means For The Browns 

Garrett and Ward are day-to-day and we probably won’t know until tomorrow if they practice or not.

But it sounds like both could be available for the Thursday night game, except for one thing.

Kevin Stefanski already announced that his starters will sit out for the Eagles matchup.

James Hudson came in to take on the Eagles’ starters when Conklin got dinged.

But fans wouldn’t mind seeing more of Dawand Jones along with Hudson in the third preseason game.

Jones has already gotten more snaps than anybody else over the first two games.

 

Other On-Field News 

Greg Newsome II was back at practice today and seemed to move well.

And Shelby Harris took to the field with his new teammates for the first time.

A.J. Green (shoulder) and Elijah Moore (ribs) did not join the sessions.

Their status for tomorrow is officially undetermined as there are no “injury reports” in the preseason.

Marquise Goodwin was spotted working off to the side but he is still not cleared for contact.

Garrett returned to the field after practice to sign autographs with some ice on his foot.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

