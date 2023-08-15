3 Browns Players Walked Off The Field With Trainers On Monday

It wasn’t the news Cleveland Browns fans wanted to hear from Philadelphia.

But there it was: 3 starters walked into the locker room early with trainers.

Jack Conklin was the first to go down, suffering a possible concussion.

Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin all have walked off field with trainers. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 14, 2023

He may have to go through the protocol before returning to the field.

Within minutes of Conklin, Myles Garrett (foot) and Denzel Ward (illness) left the practice field.

What It Means For The Browns

Garrett and Ward are day-to-day and we probably won’t know until tomorrow if they practice or not.

But it sounds like both could be available for the Thursday night game, except for one thing.

Kevin Stefanski already announced that his starters will sit out for the Eagles matchup.

No major injuries despite some scares and the #Browns defensive line ate on day one of joint practices with the #Eagles. That’s a win. More 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EQJMQ2HInU — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) August 14, 2023

James Hudson came in to take on the Eagles’ starters when Conklin got dinged.

But fans wouldn’t mind seeing more of Dawand Jones along with Hudson in the third preseason game.

Jones has already gotten more snaps than anybody else over the first two games.

Other On-Field News

Greg Newsome II was back at practice today and seemed to move well.

And Shelby Harris took to the field with his new teammates for the first time.

A.J. Green (shoulder) and Elijah Moore (ribs) did not join the sessions.

#Browns Myles Garrett came back and signed autographs for kids after leaving practice with a foot injury. He was smiling and looked fine pic.twitter.com/pTHVrj25u2 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2023

Their status for tomorrow is officially undetermined as there are no “injury reports” in the preseason.

Marquise Goodwin was spotted working off to the side but he is still not cleared for contact.

Garrett returned to the field after practice to sign autographs with some ice on his foot.