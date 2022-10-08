3 Browns Players Who Have Disappointed So Far In 2022

The Cleveland Browns are 2-2, and the argument of them being just a few plays from 4-0 is not a far-fetched one.

There have been disappointing plays and players in 2022.

Here are the three most disappointing Browns players and spoiler alert, there is an honorable mention for a group of players.

1. Jadeveon Clowney – Defensive End

Jadeveon Clowney is a great player when he is on the field.

The problem is that he is injury-prone, and those injuries lead to prolonged absences.

Death, taxes and Jadeveon Clowney getting hurt. — Tom Gialanella (@mrtommygman) November 29, 2021

If he could stay healthy for a 17-game regular season, he would be a force to reckon with.

This is his 9th NFL season, and he has played in 99 career games.

2017 is the only season of his career when he played the entire season.

In addition to starting and playing in all 16 games, he recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks.

The Browns need a healthy Clowney, but he has already missed two of the team’s four games.

2. Demetric Felton – RB, WR, And Return Specialist

Demetric Felton has an identity crisis, and that may not entirely be his fault.

It could be a coaching issue.

Maybe the coaches don’t know what to do with him because we have been told that he can wear different hats and play multiple positions.

Those positions include special teams return specialist, running back, and wide receiver.

In the preseason, we heard that he was going to be practicing with the running backs which was a curious decision considering the Browns have a plethora of running backs and are not nearly as deep at wide receiver.

It will be intriguing to see what the #Browns have planned for Demetric Felton in 2022 In 2021 he played 130 snaps

70% slot/inline

17% wide

13% backfield He will do a bit of both but will it be more stepping up to RB3 or continue being one of the 6 WRs 🤔 — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) January 13, 2022

Regardless, he has not excelled anywhere in 2022.

He has -4 yards rushing, 3 yards receiving, and 42 yards from 7 punt returns.

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

This is the second straight year that we’ve been waiting for Donovan Peoples-Jones to have a breakout season.

He dealt with an injury in 2021, but he is healthy for 2022.

With Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. gone, the time is now for DPJ to step up into the WR2 position.

To be fair, he has caught some nice passes from Jacoby Brissett.

However, he has only caught 12 passes in 24 targets.

That is not exactly the definition of a trusty WR2, especially in comparison to his previous seasons where he caught more than half of his targets.

I’m expecting Donovan Peoples-Jones to have a breakout season in 2022 and if he doesn’t David Bell will take that WR2 spot #Browns. pic.twitter.com/e49LEt0pFD — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) June 14, 2022

Honorable Mention: Entire Browns Defense

You could make a very valid argument that the entire Browns defense and its defensive coordinator Joe Woods have performed way below expectations.

The Jets game was lost with late-game defensive mistakes that apparently stemmed from miscommunication.

Browns defense completely and totally gassed and the Falcons won't throw the ball again this game because they're terrified to let Mariota drop back. Falcons just going to run it for 7 yards a clip for every play the entire rest of the game. — StocktonShorts (@StocktonShorts) October 2, 2022

The Falcons’ game was lost at the end with a gassed defense that could not stop Atlanta’s second and third-string running backs.

The #Browns defense has allowed 50 points in the 4th quarter this season 👀 🤢 — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) October 2, 2022

The talent on the roster is considerable yet they have not played up to their abilities.

Hopefully, all of these players and the defense lift their level soon because the team needs them to perform better as the season continues.