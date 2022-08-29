3 Browns Players Who Stood Out In Preseason

The 2022 preseason is officially over for the Cleveland Browns, and all eyes focus forward on Week 1 in 13 days.

As we reflect on training camp and the preseason games, there are three Browns players whose play stood out the most this summer.

In no particular order, they are as follows:

1. Martin Emerson, Cornerback

Rookie Martin Emerson was able to settle in and make waves at the cornerback position.

He is listed as the second right cornerback on the depth chart behind Greg Newsome II.

With Newsome and Denzel Ward (left cornerback) dealing with injuries, Emerson got more opportunities to get up to speed with this defense.

Emerson had a huge play in the first preseason game in Jacksonville.

He showed great anticipation to pick off the ball and took it to the house for a 75-yard Pick 6.

Touchdown 2️⃣ today… 🔥 PICK 6 by the ROOKIE! 👀 Martin Emerson Jr takes it to the house on a 75 yard INT! 👊#CLEvsJAX x #Browns pic.twitter.com/gAcTyGr3yy — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

Emerson also made the headlines for an unusual reason in the third preseason game against the Bears when his sunflower seed sideline snack was ridiculously mistaken for marijuana.

Yea, cause Martin Emerson is just bringing weed on the sidelines man. Cmon. https://t.co/Soc4dmFoFc — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) August 28, 2022

Emerson (without his sideline snacks) is a player to watch as the season gets underway.

2. Cade York, Kicker

Of course, Cade York has to make this list because he was almost perfect throughout the preseason.

York has been solid since camp and gives Browns fans plenty of reason to hope and believe that he is the franchise kicker this team has lacked since Phil Dawson left Cleveland.

Hey @Browns fans, you excited for your kicker yet? Cade York from 70!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/u7jKjOb7ET — Chris Rose (@ChrisRose) August 27, 2022

York has made the long and short kicks and kicks in hurry-up formations.

In short, he has done everything that has been asked of him and then some.

Let’s just acknowledge that Cade York will be a weapon this season. I am no longer concerned about this being his rookie season and him needing to grow into being an NFL kicker. — Rod BLuhM #D4L (@CLERodB) August 28, 2022

He will win games for the Browns in 2022.

3. Joshua Dobbs, Quarterback

A whole new quarterback room in 2022 led to plenty of new faces for fans to watch.

Throughout the preseason games, Joshua Dobbs has certainly impressed the most.

#Browns QB Joshua Dobbs avoids the pressure, loses part of his jersey, scrambles away, tightropes the sideline, and someway somehow almost scores a touchdown. This is crazy.pic.twitter.com/7tv1g2e7N8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 21, 2022

Many were skeptical of signing a former Steeler to the Browns roster, but Dobbs has the skills and character to be QB2 behind Jacoby Brissett for the majority of the 2022 season.

Dobbs logged the most playing time of the Browns quarterbacks, but he used it to his benefit by playing extremely well.

Cleveland Browns QB Stats 2022 Preseason:

Joshua Dobbs, 35-53, 338 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 57 yards, 1 TD rushing

Josh Rosen, 17-33, 186 yards, 4 yards, 1 TD rushing

Jacoby Brissett, 13-23, 109 yards, 1 INT

Deshaun Watson, 1-5, 7 yards — Nathaniel (@golfballvol) August 28, 2022

Conclusion

Of course, the Browns’ biggest stars are not in this listing.

Many did not appear in a preseason game so we wait and hope that when the Browns kick off in Carolina on September 11 that everyone is battle-tested and ready to go.

Given the season-ending injuries to Jakeem Grant, Nick Harris, and most recently Chris Odom, the age-old argument of how much and how hard players need to practice and play in the preseason will not go away.

Hopefully, the Browns are able to keep the injury bug at bay for the regular season, or the other age-old argument about the effectiveness (or lack thereof) of the team’s strength and conditioning program will once again come into question.