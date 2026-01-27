Browns Receive Encouraging Update About Nate Scheelhaase

If Nate Scheelhaase turned down an opportunity to become the head coach of the Cleveland Browns because he thought he could get that job with the Buffalo Bills, he will have to think again. The Bills reportedly plan to promote Joe Brady to replace Sean McDermott and keep working with Josh Allen.

Scheelhaase was a candidate in Buffalo, but if the Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator wants to move up, the Browns may be his only option in this cycle. Cleveland waited for him to wrap up his duties at the NFC Championship Game, but a lengthy second interview following that season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks did not result in a deal.

Now, despite that initial failure, based on the developments in Buffalo, insider Mary Kay Cabot suggests the Browns have received an encouraging update about Scheelhaase.

“Browns candidate Nate Scheelhaase interviewed with the Bills Monday night, so that HC option is off the table for him. He’s still in the mix for the Browns job,” Cabot wrote on X.

Perhaps the Browns and Scheelhaase are already revisiting his status as the man to replace Kevin Stefanski. It certainly did not seem that way at first glance, with blame quickly spreading around for how that potential relationship fell apart, especially after fellow finalist Grant Udinski had previously withdrawn from consideration.

It also has to be a difficult time for current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who, in a matter of days, has gone from a potential assistant under Udinski or Scheelhaase to maybe moving on elsewhere to the only remaining option to get the job. In addition, Todd Monken is still under consideration as the weeks-long search continues.

With the Bills filling their vacancy, there are two other remaining openings in the NFL, with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals. Scheelhaase has reportedly interviewed with the Raiders, but there is no public indication that he has spoken with the Cardinals.

It could turn out that the Browns and Scheelhaase ultimately need each other and reach an agreement, with one determined to hire a young offensive mind and the other wanting to land his first NFL head coaching job.

