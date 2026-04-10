Browns Reportedly ‘Really Like’ Top OT Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have two major holes on their roster heading into the NFL Draft. The team needs to upgrade at both offensive tackle and at wide receiver on draft day. It’s unclear how the Browns plan to use their draft picks, but both areas need to be addressed before the season begins.

Last season, the Browns traded back in the draft, which could be something they do again. This team does have two glaring holes on their team right now. It would make sense for the Browns to address both needs with their two first-round picks.

Recently, ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote about a surprising offensive tackle prospect that they could target on draft day.

“The Browns at No. 6 is one that sources have been conflicted on. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are clearly two of their biggest holes, but which order would they attack those positions with their two first-round picks (No. 24 being the latter)? Or would they stick to taking the ‘best player available’ here? If it doesn’t love the tackle depth, then Fano and Monroe Freeling (Georgia) are two names that have been mentioned by sources. But here’s a name that shocked me when speaking about who Cleveland really likes at No. 6…Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor,” Reid wrote.

The selection of Proctor does make sense for the Browns, who desperately need help at the tackle spot. Proctor played left tackle at Alabama.

The 6’7 Junior out of Alabama has been linked to the Lions, 49ers, and Bears this offseason. He’s viewed as a mid-to-late first-round pick, which could be in the Browns’ ballpark as well. Some analysts have Proctor going around pick 20, so it’s possible that the Browns can snag him at No. 24.

Overall, Proctor is a good long-term prospect that would be worth spending a first-round pick on.

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Analyst Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns' Draft Plans