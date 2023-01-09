Browns Request Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For DC

Just hours after announcing that they have parted ways with three-year defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns are making a move to replace him.

The Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have asked for permission from the New England Patriots to interview Jerod Mayo for the open position.

The Cleveland Browns, who relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties, requested permission today to interview Patriots’ inside LB coach Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Mayo has served as the inside linebackers coach for the New England Patriots since the 2019 season.

Who Is Jerod Mayo?

Mayo is a Super Bowl Champion and former New England Patriots linebacker.

He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2008 draft.

Mayo played college football at the University of Tennessee.

He was a member of the Patriots team from 2008-2015.

Mayo has aspirations to be a head coach, but New England insiders feel that he has been held back in recent years under the Bill Belichick regime.

Jerod Mayo wants to be an NFL head coach one day but Bill Belichick never giving him the official DC title has likely held him back for more opportunities. #Patriots defense was great this year but I wouldn’t be surprised if they lose their leader. https://t.co/YZygIXw3bw — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 9, 2023

The Patriots cannot deny the request because it is viewed as a promotion.

The #Browns have requested permission to speak with Jerod Mayo about their vacant defensive coordinator position. Per @AdamSchefter The Patriots have to honor the request because it is considered a promotion. Mayo is primed to take the next step in his career this off-season. — New England Football Journal ® 🏈 (@newftbj) January 9, 2023

For what it’s worth, former Brown Mack Wilson called Mayo the “greatest” linebackers coach he’s ever played for.

Mack Wilson called Jerod Mayo the “greatest” linebacker coach he has ever had. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 15, 2022

A Hardworking Guy

Presumably, you don’t reach this level in the NFL without being hardworking; however, it is noteworthy that during his playing days, Mayo was known to be a student of the game: working hard, watching film, getting fit, and being the last player out of the building at night.

He never had the demeanor of a first-round pick as noted by Michael Holley in his 2012 book “War Room.”

For a defense that had many communication issues, seemingly had players out of position and playing undisciplined, and a load of injuries that decimated the depth chart at the linebacker position, Mayo could be a good fit.