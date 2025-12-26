Insider Links Browns To Former First-Round QB

The Cleveland Browns are heading toward another offseason where the quarterback conversation will once again be among the biggest talking points. It has become an exhausting pattern for this franchise since 1999. Until the Browns establish clarity at the most important position in sports, every roster decision and coaching move will feel incomplete.

That reality has led to a wide range of ideas about how the Browns should approach the position in 2026. Some involve drafting a quarterback early. Others point toward a longer rebuild that prioritizes patience over urgency. One of the more intriguing possibilities falls into that second category.

That idea was explored by Zac Jackson of The Athletic, who examined several quarterback options the Browns could consider if they choose not to take one in the first round.

Among those names was former first-round pick Trey Lance.

“Is Lance the biggest example of why teams should be wary of using early draft picks on quarterbacks who lack significant college experience,” Jackson wrote. “Or is Lance just the latest example of why teams never stop trying to identify and develop quarterbacks who struggle early in their NFL careers. In either case, he’s interesting,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson went on to note that Lance will be eligible for free agency after spending the 2025 season as the backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, and that his fit with the Browns would likely depend on the Browns opting against drafting a quarterback early.

Lance remains a difficult player to evaluate because of his limited overall experience in college and playing in the NFL. He’s also on his third team already since entering the league in 2021. It’s hard to know what he truly is or could be.

What the Browns cannot afford to do again is half commit. They cannot bring in another quarterback without a clear plan, then surround him with uncertainty that prevents growth. If Lance were added, it would need to be with intention, patience, and a defined role.

Fans are right to be skeptical. This franchise has earned that reaction. But the real issue is not which quarterback they choose. It is whether they finally commit to a direction.

The Browns do not just need another quarterback. They need clarity.

