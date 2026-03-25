Browns Projected To Make Draft Day Trade With Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns hold a lot of power heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. They have the luxury of having 2 first-round picks, which is normally rare, but there are several teams across the league in a similar position.

Regardless, with great power comes great responsibility, and the Browns’ front office will undoubtedly be receiving calls to deal one of their firsts, hoping to get a king’s ransom in return. Adding more pieces to their roster is going to be key to the Browns’ future success, and more draft picks give them more opportunities to do that.

The Browns aren’t strangers to trading first-round picks, as fans don’t have to look any further than the 2025 NFL Draft, when they traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which turned into Travis Hunter.

It’ll be interesting to see what they do this year, but analyst Tim Bielik is under the impression that they’ll make a trade, outlining a possibility with the Kansas City Chiefs via Cleveland.com.

“Browns trade picks 6 and 70 to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 9, 40 and 109,” Bielik wrote. “As much as the Browns need star power, they are still in a position where accumulating picks is critical. Berry is clearly not afraid to trade down, so it he drops down three spots here in this mock. This trade also gets the Browns another pick in the top 40 of this draft.”

As Bielik noted, trading back from No. 6 overall isn’t the most ideal situation for the Browns if they’re looking for the highest-end talent they can find, but given where they’ve finished in recent seasons, it might be in their best interest. Winning eight games over the past two years isn’t going to cut it, especially in today’s NFL, which seems more and more like a ‘win or go home’ mentality.

An infusion of talent could be just what the doctor ordered in Cleveland, and getting more draft picks could certainly help them do that.

It remains to be seen what the team will do leading up to this event and what they’ll decide on draft night, but for now, this trade scenario is an interesting proposition.

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