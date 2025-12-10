Browns Sign Former Chargers RB

The Cleveland Browns made six roster moves on Tuesday, including placing running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve.

With Ford sidelined, the team is adding depth to the backfield by signing former Chargers running back Trayveon Williams off Los Angeles’ practice squad, per Chargers reporter Kris Rihm.

“The Cleveland Browns signed running back Trayveon Williams off the Chargers practice squad, per source,” Rhim wrote.

Williams was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He later joined the Chargers, where he appeared in three regular-season games this year and contributed primarily as a depth and rotational back.

Now in Cleveland, Williams is expected to strengthen their running back room and provide additional depth. He’ll slot in behind Raheim Sanders, Dylan Sampson, and Quinshon Judkins, giving the Browns another experienced option who can step in if needed.

His familiarity with multiple offensive systems and his ability to contribute on special teams also make him a useful addition as the Browns navigate the final stretch of the season.

