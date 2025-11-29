Browns Still Hanging On In Playoff Picture

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have a bit of momentum heading into a tough matchup with the San Francisco 49ers this week. Despite the bad record, there is plenty of excitement after last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders in rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start.

The Niners are a tough foe after winning a couple of games in a row following Brock Purdy’s return, and they will be a strong test to see if the Browns are improving at all as this rebuilding season unfolds. While the answer to that question remains unanswered, somehow the Browns’ playoff fate isn’t sealed yet.

ESPN Cleveland shared a graphic to give fans an updated idea about how the playoff standings are shaping up.

The top of the list remains unchanged, but way down at the bottom of the “in the hunt” section is the 3-8 Cleveland Browns, who may be gasping for air, but they are still in it.

The current teams that are ‘In the hunt’ list are the Houston Texans (6-5), Kansas City Chiefs (6-6), Baltimore Ravens (6-6), Miami Dolphins (4-7), Cincinnati Bengals (4-8), and Cleveland Browns (3-8).

The Browns are “in the hunt” pic.twitter.com/imj4s7ll3t — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 28, 2025

Browns Still Have a Shot At The Division Despite The Odds

It’s hard to believe, but with how dicey the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have been of late, a three-game deficit in the division with six games to play isn’t impossible to overcome. A Wild Card berth is likely out of the question due to so many teams being in the way, but with another matchup against Pittsburgh still on the schedule, the Browns can make things interesting if they can get hot.

It’s obviously unlikely for the Browns to make the playoffs, and fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, but at least being on the hunt list is something to be thankful for this holiday season.

There is still reason for hope, and it all starts on Sunday against the Niners.

