Shedeur Sanders Draws Impressive Grade After First NFL Start

The Cleveland Browns hoped Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start would spark the team on Sunday. With one of their best offensive performances of the season, he delivered.

More than that, he may have given this team some much-needed hope after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report gave him a ‘B’ grade for his debut:

“Grade: B,” Sobleski wrote. “Sanders definitely deserves credit, because some of his worst habits at the collegiate level didn’t become an issue during Sunday’s contest. This year’s 144th overall draft pick looked more comfortable stepping up into the pocket, got rid of the ball quickly and didn’t fade against pressure. The Browns’ coaching staff helped with a solid gameplan involving a good run game and quick hitters, including Sanders’ 66-yard touchdown toss, which was nothing more than simple swing pass to running back Dylan Sampson. Sanders is clearly a more talented playmaker than Gabriel. That’s not even in question. Some excitement is definitely warranted. It’s a small step in the right direction for an organization that’s taken 42 steps backward over the last 26 years.”

Sanders Brings Energy And Upside To The Offense

Sanders looked much better after getting a full week of first-team reps. He wasn’t nearly as overwhelmed as he was in his first NFL action, and he did a much better job getting the ball out quickly instead of holding it too long in the pocket.

He also gave the team a noticeable boost. Sanders brought energy to the offense and seemed to elevate the players around him. The Browns are used to the defense making the highlight plays, but on Sunday, the offense stepped up as well. Sanders showed his arm strength on a 52-yard strike to Isaiah Bond, and Dylan Sampson turned a screen pass into a 66-yard touchdown.

Dillon Gabriel entered the league with questions about his physical upside, and the concerns have only grown. The Browns clearly believed in him more than most, but after watching him decline with each start, it became clear he wasn’t the quarterback to get this team moving in the right direction.

Whether Sanders can become the franchise quarterback is still a question. What is clear, however, is that his ceiling is much higher than Gabriel’s.

The Browns haven’t officially committed to Sanders as their starter for the rest of the season, but they need to. Gabriel isn’t the long-term answer, so the team should give Sanders the rest of the season to prove what he can do.

