Browns Trade Donovan Peoples-Jones To The Lions

Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson reportedly worked on a wide-open passing offense for this season.

And Cleveland Browns fans might have expected that all of their wide receivers would be involved.

That hasn’t been the case, with 75% of wide receiver targets going to Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper.

But Cleveland’s WR-3 might have a chance at more targets in the coming months thanks to a trade.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Donovan Peoples-Jones is now a Detroit Lion.

Andrew Berry recoups the 6th-round draft pick he spent on DPJ in the 2020 NFL Draft with a 2025 selection.

DPJ’s new wide receiver room is led by Ammon Ra St. Browns and Josh Reynolds.

Detroit fans have wondered why the team doesn’t use Jameson Williams more than they do.

Their 4th wide receiver, Kalif Raymond has more targets than Williams, who they list as a starter.

Veteran Marvin Jones recently left the team to tend to personal matters and was cut by the Lions.

Meanwhile, Cleveland signed former Ravens wide receiver James Proche to their practice squad today.

That roster also includes Jaelon Darden and Austin Watkins Jr.

But initial thoughts are that rookie Cedric Tillman will pick up most of Peoples-Jones’ targets.

Tillman has many of the attributes DPJ has and received rave reviews from analysts on draft day.

David Bell and Marquise Goodwin could see a bump in usage, as well.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is a free agent after this season.