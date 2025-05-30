Browns Trade Named Among ‘Worst’ Of Last 10 Years

When Cleveland Browns fans think about franchise-altering mistakes, one name immediately comes to mind: Deshaun Watson.

The 2022 trade that brought the quarterback to Cleveland continues haunting the organization, representing what many consider not just the team’s worst deal in recent years but one of the most catastrophic moves in NFL history.

The trade recently gained renewed scrutiny when Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox examined each team’s most damaging transaction from the past decade.

For the Browns, Watson topped the list without question.

“In return, the Browns got nothing but headaches, salary-cap issues and questionable roster depth. Watson began his Cleveland career with an 11-game suspension and is now recovering from a twice-torn Achilles. In between the latest injury and the suspension, the Browns have seen a season-ending shoulder injury and flat-out bad quarterback play,” Knox said.

The deal itself was staggering in scope. Cleveland sent first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 to the Houston Texans, along with a 2022 fourth-rounder, 2023 third-rounder, and 2024 fourth-rounder while receiving a 2024 sixth-round selection back.

The Browns then committed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract despite Watson facing 23 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Three seasons later, the results speak volumes. Watson has appeared in just 19 games with a pedestrian 80.7 quarterback rating.

The Browns’ lone playoff appearance during his tenure came with Joe Flacco leading the offense, not their expensive acquisition.

Cleveland’s bold gamble has become a cautionary tale about prioritizing talent over character while ignoring obvious red flags.

