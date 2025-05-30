Insider Says 2 Browns QBs Are Impressing At OTAs

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has become one of the most compelling storylines emerging from organized team activities.

With four signal callers battling for roster spots, the competition has drawn significant attention from those observing practice sessions.

Early impressions suggest a clear hierarchy may already be forming. NFL insider Zac Jackson from The Athletic recently weighed in on whether Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders are emerging as the frontrunners in this quarterback battle.

“100%,” Jackson said when asked about those two leading the competition.

The distribution of practice repetitions tells an interesting story.

Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel appear to be receiving more opportunities than Sanders, though this could simply reflect draft positioning and experience levels rather than long-term projections.

Sanders has generated the most buzz among fans despite not leading in practice reps.

His talent is evident during individual drills and team periods, but the evaluation process remains in its early stages.

Every throw, every meeting room interaction, and every extra session after practice carries weight as coaches assess his development.

The former Colorado standout faces a steep climb to secure meaningful playing time.

Gabriel’s situation appears more challenging. Zac Jackson suggests that the rookie hasn’t generated the same level of excitement, and many teams viewed him as a later-round prospect rather than someone worthy of a second-day selection.

The performance gap between him and other quarterbacks is becoming apparent.

Most insiders expect Flacco to claim the starting role with Pickett serving as the primary backup, leaving Sanders and Gabriel competing for the third quarterback position.

Whether Cleveland would release or attempt to trade the loser of that battle for draft compensation remains unclear.

