Chad Johnson Sends 4-Word Message To Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns needed Jerry Jeudy to be the main guy this year. He’s failed to live up to those expectations.

If anything, the Alabama product has made it loud and clear that he cannot be trusted with a WR1 role. However, every once in a while, he shows the potential and talent that helped him be a first-round pick.

That was the case again on Sunday. Jeudy stepped up in the loss to the Tennessee Titans with some big plays, including a 60-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

With that in mind, former NFL star Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson took to social media to give him his flowers.

More than that, he praised him for letting his game do all the talking this time:

“That’s how you answer,” Johnson posted on X.

Jeudy has made the rounds for all the wrong reasons this season. Once again, he hasn’t taken criticism lightly, even though he’s been the most disappointing player on the team and one of the biggest flops of the season.

He gave Shedeur Sanders an earful on the sidelines last week, and while it’s natural to see the veterans calling out the rookies, it wasn’t a good look for a player who has performed as poorly as he has this season. That’s why this was a much-needed bounce-back performance. All in all, the Browns still need to find a true WR1 in the offseason.

And, given his history of power struggles, character issues, and inconsistency, perhaps moving on from Jeudy wouldn’t be the craziest idea for this organization.

