Browns Unit Gets Harsh Review After Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns’ offense had another dismal performance on Sunday. It managed to score just nine points with no touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens, who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The Browns struggled to move the chains, constantly playing behind the sticks and running into stacked boxes. While subpar quarterback play was mostly to blame for that, the offensive line didn’t do them any favors. With that in mind, analyst Brad Stainbrook gave that unit a harsh review after the Week 11 loss.

“I think it’s safe to say: This is the worst Browns O-Line I’ve ever seen,” Stainbrook wrote on X.

Browns’ Offensive Line Needs A Major Overhaul

Regardless of their perennial struggles at quarterback, the Browns usually could boast about their line play, opening up running lanes and keeping the offense functioning.

That has been the case since assistant coach Bill Callahan left the team last season. Even though veterans Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are still solid, the collection of tackles isn’t giving the team much.

The Browns desperately need to revamp the unit. They need two starting-caliber tackles, and given the guards’ ages, they might also need to find some long-term replacements.

Cleveland desperately needs to solve its quarterback problems and add a true No.1 wide receiver. Yet that will only do so much if the Browns can’t give the QB time and space to deliver from the pocket.

The Browns’ ability to protect its quarterback will likely determine whether the team can turn its potential into long-term success.

Even if they land a top prospect like Fernando Mendoza, he will be set up to fail if their offensive line isn’t able to hold up and give him the protection he needs in the pocket.

