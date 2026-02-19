© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, February 19, 2026
Browns Urged To Go All-In If QB Becomes Available

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It’s no secret to Cleveland Browns fans that the team is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their next starting quarterback. Todd Monken made it abundantly clear shortly after taking over as head coach that Shedeur Sanders is not guaranteed the starting job, leaving the door open to a litany of possibilities.

It’s clear that the Browns aren’t completely sold on Sanders and will seemingly entertain multiple options that make sense for them moving forward. The upcoming 2026 NFL Draft class isn’t slated to be particularly good at the quarterback position, so their options are limited in that respect.

They could target the free agent or trade market, and there have been a few rumored players that could make sense for this team to pursue for the future. CJ Stroud is one of those names, as there’s talk that his days with the Houston Texans could be numbered. If that’s the case, analyst Nick Wilson indicated via 92.3’s The Fan that the Browns should make whatever offer necessary to acquire him.

“If he became available, there’s no singular draft pick price I wouldn’t pay because CJ Stroud becomes your long-term fix,” Wilson said.

Stroud was masterful during his first NFL season in 2023, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and seemingly becoming the Texans’ quarterback of the future. However, he’s dropped off in production over the past two seasons, and as we now know, the team is having second thoughts, which is why these rumors have started in the first place.

Having a set-and-forget quarterback is something Browns fans have been dreaming of for years. The front office has made it their priority to find the right person for the job, but for whatever reason, it has been unsuccessful.

Stroud’s numbers have been down since his rookie campaign, but that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad quarterback or that he couldn’t be the right fit for another organization. Only time will tell where Stroud ends up, if the Texans ultimately move on from him, but Browns fans are hoping he finds his way to their favorite team.

