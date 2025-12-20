Browns Urged To Pursue Ohio State Playmaker In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of problems, which means they have many things to focus on during the upcoming NFL draft. While there is a lot of reporting about them targeting a quarterback, they may go down a different route.

If they decide they want a wide receiver, there are few better than Carnell Tate of Ohio State.

Analyst Mac Blank explained what makes him so special and why the Browns should have him firmly on their radar for the 2026 draft, pointing to his rare size and his ability to run routes “like an NFL vet.”

“Trading down for more picks and getting a blue chip WR like Carnell Tate would do more for the Browns offense than simply picking a new QB. You can’t pass that up,” Blank posted on X.

Trading down for more picks and getting a blue chip WR like Carnell Tate would do more for the #Browns offense than simply picking a new QB -6’3

-Runs routes like an NFL vet

-Can high point the ball no matter the traffic You can’t pass that up

pic.twitter.com/pmnXVhVgmk — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 18, 2025

Tate has steadily elevated his game in three seasons in Columbus. The Browns are far from the only team evaluating him as a potential cornerstone player, especially with his draft stock trending firmly toward the top of the board.

Turn on the film, and it is easy to understand the appeal. Tate combines ideal size with smooth, effortless movement, allowing him to separate consistently at every level of the field. He gets in and out of his breaks like a seasoned pro, tracks the ball naturally, and shows the kind of polish that usually takes receivers years to develop in the NFL. Because of that, many evaluators see him as a legitimate top-ten pick and a strong candidate to be the first wide receiver selected.

For Cleveland specifically, Tate looks like a natural fit. In Kevin Stefanski’s offense, receivers are asked to win on timing routes, create separation quickly, and be dependable targets in the intermediate passing game.

Tate checks all of those boxes. His ability to run precise routes would pair well with Cleveland’s play-action concepts, while his size and catch radius could give the Browns a true No. 1 option who can win both outside and over the middle.

Tate’s continued development at the college level has only strengthened his case, making him a priority target for multiple teams.

If the Browns are serious about upgrading their offense with a young, high-end playmaker, they will likely need to be aggressive in their pursuit, because Tate is rapidly becoming one of the most coveted prospects in the draft.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Admits This Year Has Been 'Most Challenging' Of Career