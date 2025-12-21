Browns Veteran Could Have Big Performance On Sunday

The 3-11 Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and will be looking to avoid a three-game losing skid on the heels of an embarrassing 31-3 loss at the Chicago Bears last week. The big subplot to look out for is Myles Garrett’s quest to break the single-season sack record, as he currently sits just one sack shy of tying it with three games left.

Garrett has 21.5 sacks on the year and 17.5 in the last eight games. Josh Allen is on pace to be sacked more than in any other season in his career, so there are a lot of signs pointing to the record going down on Sunday.

Analyst Mac Blank shared some stats on X that point to Garrett having a big performance.

For what has been such a disappointing season, Garrett getting to 23 sacks on Sunday would be a huge bright spot in a dark year.

“Browns defense plays better at home. Myles Garrett only needs 1.5 sacks. Allen is seventh in the NFL in sacks taken (33-2.3 per game average). It’s a lock he at least ties the record tomorrow.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only opponent the Browns have held under 23 points on the road, but five of Cleveland’s seven opponents at home have been held to 23 or fewer. The only two games that Cleveland has surrendered more than 23 at home have been its two most recent opponents, the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo has the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NFL at 29.4 points per game, so the Browns are going to have their hands full. The Browns have to get off to a strong start, because if the Bills get cooking early and make this a three-score game before halftime, that will be too big of a hill for the Browns to climb back from.

Garrett will surely command a ton of attention, but that’s rarely enough to stop him.

Hopefully, he has at least 1.5 sacks in him on Sunday to break T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan’s record.

